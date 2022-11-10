Mahtomedi’s first-ever state volleyball tournament experience was a bit humbling Wednesday. Grand Rapids scored eight of the first nine points and went on to defeat the Zephyrs 25-15, 25-17, 25-19 at Xcel Energy Center.
Mahtomedi (24-6) will try salvage a consolation round win, facing DeLaSalle (12-14) on Friday, 9 a.m. The winner plays again Saturday 8:30 a.m.
Grand Rapids (25-4) won the first game 25-15 with 13 kills from seven different players, three ace serves and excellent court coverage.
About the slow start, Zephyr senior Kat Arnason said, “A lot of the girls only have club experience. It's their first time in the bright lights and a lot of people (watching.” But she said they “got the jitters out” after the first set.
Kate Jamtgaard, one of several Thunder Hawks who played in the state tournament last year, said, “We [came] out with no fear and just played. We know how fun it is to be on that floor.”
In game two, Mahtomedi took a 17-14 lead with Ansha Khandpur serving for six straight points, including the only two aces. However, the momentum fizzled completely as Jamtgaard went to the stripe for the Thunder Hawks and never left. She served for 11 straight points, including aces at the start and end, to cap off a 25-17 win.
Mahtomedi never got its offense going consistently, although Arnason found the groove at times in game three, logging six kills and two blocks. The Zephyrs rallied from a 16-7 deficit to pull within 20-18, then missed a serve and Rapids regained control.
Arnason, named as a third-team all-metro pick by the Star-Tribune, finished with nine kills and five blocks. Abby Bruggeman made seven kills and Silvia Graetzer three kills. The Zephyrs managed 25 kills against 15 errors in 115 attempts. Khandpur had their only two aces. Ellie Mustar made 16 assists.
Grand Rapids rattled off kills from around the dial, led by Haylee Finckbone, Jamtgaard and Kyra Giffen with 10 each and Josie Hanttula with seven. Braya LaPlant made 36 assists and dropped in four kills. They totaled 44 kills and 68 digs, led by Hunttula with 18 and all-state libero Lindsey Racine with 17.
The semifinal matchups Friday are Marshall vs. Grand Rapids and Kasson-Mantorville vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
