The Mahtomedi Zephyrs are headed for the state championship game in Class 5A after defeating Robbinsdale Cooper 34-7 in the semifinals Friday at US Bank Stadium. The Zephyrs (10-2) will face Mankato West or Rogers in the finals next Saturday at 4 p.m. Mahtomedi led 21-0 at the half on touchdowns by Nick Beiersdorf, Jordan Hull and Ramsey Morrell (pass from Charlie Brandt), all set up by good punt returns by Gunnar Woods. In the third quarter, Woods intercepted a pass and sped 68 yards for a touchdown.
Joey Heinsch made it 34-0 with field goals of 34 and 38 yards, and all his kickoffs were touchbacks. The Zephyrs defense stymied a team that was averaging 34 points. Ethan Loss and Jake Larson also had interceptions. Cooper (9-3) got a late touchdown after the Zephyrs sent in the backups.
The final score came in at the Press’ early deadline. Check back here at presspubs.com for full highlights of the semifinals game and the upcoming championship game.
— Bruce Strand
