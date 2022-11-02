KB

Katelyn Beulke

 Bruce Strand

Katelyn Beulke, leader of Mahtomedi’s top-ranked girls soccer team, received the Miss Soccer Award for Class 2A from the coaches association. The 5-foot-5, 130-pound senior forward has tallied 28 goals for the Zephyrs (17-2), who have reached the state semifinals in pursuit of a fifth consecutive state title. Beulke has been a Class 2A coaches association all-state first-team pick on state champion teams as a sophomore and junior.

