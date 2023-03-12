After toppling a northern power in dramatic fashion for the second straight day, the Mahtomedi Zephyrs emerged as Class 1A hockey champions Saturday.

Jonny Grove’s game-winner in the second overtime, delivered as he tripped over the goalie, capped action-packed thriller as Mahtomedi toppled Warroad 6-5, denying the Warriors an unbeaten season and grabbing their second crown in four years.

