After toppling a northern power in dramatic fashion for the second straight day, the Mahtomedi Zephyrs emerged as Class 1A hockey champions Saturday.
Jonny Grove’s game-winner in the second overtime, delivered as he tripped over the goalie, capped action-packed thriller as Mahtomedi toppled Warroad 6-5, denying the Warriors an unbeaten season and grabbing their second crown in four years.
“Plenty of pushback and plenty of firepower" was coach Jeff Poeschl’s assessment of his team’s performance as the Zephyrs never led until Grove got the game-winner.
"We kept letting [Mahtomedi] hang around and kept letting them back into the game," Warroad coach Jay Hardwick said. "When you do that, bad things happen …. I mean, any time we score five goals, that should be good enough to win a game.”
No. 3 seeded Mahtomedi finished 23-8 with 12 straight wins and avenged regular-season losses to both top-seeded Warroad (7-4) and No. 2 Hermantown (6-3) at Xcel Energy Center. The Zephyrs were 7-6 against Class 4A teams.
The Zephyrs beat Hermantown 2-1 Friday on a game-winner by Charlie Drage, who rescued them again Saturday with three goals in the third period.
“We thought that if we can beat Hermantown, we can beat anybody,” said co-captain Cav Bruner, asked how confident the Zephyrs were against Warroad, which finished 29-1-1.
Drage, who had 35 goals for the season, and Warroad’s Carson Pilgrim, second in the state with 52, each had a hat trick, marking the first time ever that a championship game had one by each team. Such was the offensive firepower on display for each team.
Carter Haycraft and Patrick Egan tallied the first two goals for Mahtomedi. Murray Marvin-Cordes and Payton Sunderland had Warroad’s other goals.
Both goalies played well despite the 11 goals scored. Mahtomedi’s Charlie Brandt faced 51 shots and stopped 46. Warroad’s Hampton Slukynsky saved 40 of 46.
“It was a goalie battle. Both goalies played out of their minds,” said Bruner, who made three assists.
This was Mahtomedi’s 14th state appearance and second time in the finals, both of which they’ve won, both in overtime. They beat Hermantown 3-2 in 2020. It was Warroad’s 24th appearance. They have four championships, the last in 2006.
Pilgrim opened the scoring when he picked up the puck after a block by Slukynsky, took it coast to coast and ripped it past Brandt at 14:13. The Zephyrs quickly pulled even at 16:08 on Carter Haycraft’s shot from about 10 feet off a perfect pass from behind the net.
Mahtomedi thought it had a 2-1 lead early in the second but officials waved off the goal, ruling that it hit the post and didn’t break the plane. Warroad made that hurt with two quick goals by Pilgrim at 5:08 and Marvin-Cordes at 7:25. Down 3-1, Mahtomedi got one back when Egan scored at 15:39.
Pilgrim made it 4-2 with another dart into the net at 3:48 of the third and celebrated with a long slid toward the Warriors rooting section which showered the ice with hats. That’s when Drage got going, drilling the first of his three third-period goals just 38 seconds later. Peyton Sunderland gave Warroad another two-goal lead, 5-3, at 7:08.
Mahtomedi had an apparent goal by Grove waved off as officials ruled goaltender interference after a film review. As deflating as that could have been, Mahtomedi went right back to work.
“It hurt when that goal was disallowed,” said co-captain David Wolsfeld, “but we talked about how we had to handle it, handle our emotions and deal with it, because we’re family.”
Drage struck again at 11:00, making it 5-4. Mahtomedi pulled the goalie at 15:30. The 6-on-5 gamble paid off as Drage rammed in the tying goal 10 seconds later from just outside the circle, with defender Jayson Shaugabay crowding him, his team-leading 35th of the season.
“I saw it hit off his stick, and then it went into the net. Best feeling ever,” said Drage. "When we scored that tying goal, I felt like the game was ours. We had all the momentum going into it."
The first overtime had furious action but no game- winner with Brandt making eight saves and Slukynsky seven.
And after Brandt made four more saves in the second OT, Grove got the state tournament game-winner at 4:56. Grove and Skukynsky were both flat on the ice watching the puck slide to the net. Grove, a left-hander, swatted the puck with a right-handed swing while tripping over Skulaysky.
The play started with Grove winning a face-off and getting the puck to Seth Nelson, whose shot was blocked.
“The rebound came out and the Warroad guys realized too late that I was the only one on the puck,” Grove said. “I shot when I was still standing and then fell down. Buried it. I’ll never forget that shot as long as I live.”
Mahtomedi …. 1 1 3 0 1 — 6
Warroad ……. 1 2 2 0 0 — 5
First period
War — Carson Pilgrim (Murray Marvin-Cordes, Ryan Lund) 14:13
Mah — Carter Haycraft (Seth Nelson, Cav Bruner) 16:08
Second period
War — Pilgrim (Marvin-Cordes, Lund) 5:08
War — Marvin-Cordes (Pilgrim) 7:25
Mah — Patrick Egan (Jake Hodd-Chlebeck) 15:39
Third period
War — Pilgrim (Jayson Shaugabay, Broden Hontcvet) 3:58
Mah — Charlie Drage (Bruner, David Wolsfeld 4:36
War — Peyton Sunderland (Erick Comstock, Garret Hennum) 7:08
Mah — Drage (William Brummel) 11:00
Mah — Drage (Nelson, Bruner) 15:40
Second overtime
Mah — Jonny Grove (Nelson) 4:56
Shots on goal — Mahtomedi 12-6-18-7-3—46,
Warroad 15-13-11-8-4—51
Saves — Mah: Charlie Brandt 46 of 51 … War: Hampton Slukynsky 40 of 46
Penalties — Mahtomedi 1 for 2 minutes, Warroad 2 for 4 minutes
Power plays — Mahtomedi 0-for-2, Warroad 0-for-1
