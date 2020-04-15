Ryan Millington was Mahtomedi’s pick this year for the Triple A Award, a Minnesota State High School League program to honor achievement in athletics, arts and academics.
Millington has lettered in track in grades 9-10-11 and in soccer in grades 11-12. He was team MVP as a junior in soccer, where he was a defender and sometimes a striker.
His top soccer thrill was beating North High School 3-2 last season. “Our team had not done that in over 17 years or something; it wasn’t even in the records for when we did that last,” Millington said. His top track achievement was winning high jump at the True Team section meet during his sophomore year, when he also made all-conference.
Millington is a jazz band member, playing percussion — drum set, specifically — and a pep band member at sporting events. He’s lettered since ninth grade in music. He earned overall superior ratings in the MSHSL Jazz competition as a junior and senior and was selected to the Metro East Conference Jazz Honor band.
He carries an A-minus average in the classroom. His academic highlight is being part of the Real World Design Challenge Club, which competes against other teams in real-world engineering challenges. “We were two-time Minnesota State champions, and got to move on to the national competition,” he said.
Millington plans to attend Iowa State University and major in civil engineering.
