Mahtomedi swimmers won their dual meet opener against Hill-Murray 104-71 on Thursday evening in St. Paul.  The Zephyrs won nine of 12 events, placed 1-2-3 in six events, 1-3 in the medley relay and 1-2 in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Individual event winners were Sydney Armstrong in the IM and 500 free, Abigail Wright in the 200 free, Hannah Drecktrah in the 50 free, and Ella Mattson in the 100 free. First-place relay quartets were Sidney Leciejewski, Audrey Carlson, Maddie Ruppel and Isabelle Befidi in the medley; Delaney Dumermuth, Matson, Ruppel and Drecktrah in the 200 free; and Aleksa Atkinson, Armstrong, Grace Newman and Emmerson Buckley in the 400 freestyle.

