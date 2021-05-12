Tennis: Zephyrs win 2 of 3 at Edina gala
The Mahtomedi tennis team, ranked No. 7 in Class 2A with a 12-3 record, played in the power-packed Edina Invitational where they placed fifth May 1. The Zephyrs lost to No. 3 Wayzata 5-2, beat No.10 Rochester Century 5-2, and beat Class 1A’s top-ranked Breck 7-0.
“It's a privilege to be invited to participate in the Edina Invite, where each and every match is such strong competition,” coach Aaron Freer said. ‘We hope these kinds of matches continue to prepare us for the section 4AA playoffs.” The Zephyrs used three 1-singles players there. Jack Allaben lost against Wayzata, Will Lieberman won against Century and Sam Rathmanner won against Breck. Brandon Pham was 3-0 playing at 2- and 3-singles. Last week, the Zephyrs beat Tartan 7-0 , winning 84 of 92 games, and Hastings 7-0, winning 84 of 85 games. They are 6-0 in the Metro East Conference.
Girls lacrosse: Zephyrs split against two unbeaten teams
Mahtomedi girls lacrosse faced two straight unbeaten teams last week, handing Hill-Murray (5-1) its first loss 12-10 on Monday, then losing 19-6 to Henry Sibley/Gentry Academy (7-0) Wednesday. Against Hill-Murray, Samantha Burns and Jayne Dimitri scored four goals each and McKenna Cunnington three. Lorelai VanGuilder pumped in seven goals for H-M while Zephyr goalie Olivia Boxmeyer stopped 13 of 23 shots. Ellie Donovan had two goals in the loss to Sibley/Gentry.
Girls golf: Zephyrs in 3rd place in MEC
The Mahtomedi girls golf team, led by Maddie Simon, a Nebraska-Omaha recruit, is holding third place in the Metro East Conference. The Zephyrs have three more conference meets this week, each consisting of two or three teams. The conference season will conclude with a meet of all the teams May 20.
Baseball: Zephyrs win 3 of 4;
Loughlin fans 26 in 2 games
Mahtomedi rode a six-game win streak, the last three by shutout last week after beating Henry Sibley 4-0 Monday and St. Thomas Academy 9-0 Wednesday. The Zephyrs (9-3) lost to Simley 10-9 on Friday and got back in the win column at Red Wing 7-1 on Saturday. Against Sibley (4-6), Luke Loughlin twirled a three-hitter with no walks and 14 strikeouts. Jordan Hull was 2-for-2, Tony Neubeck doubled home a run, and Ethan Loss had a single, walk, RBI and two runs. Against St. Thomas (7-5), Neubeck fired six shutout innings (two hits, 11 strikeouts) and Sean Doggett finished. Kai Sather had four singles and three RBIs. Will Garry had two hits and four RBI’s. Ethan Loss and Kyle Oswald were each 2-for-4 with an RBI. In the loss to Simley, Neubeck was 3-for-4 (double, three RBIs) and Loss 2-for-5 (RBI, three runs, three stolen bases). Simley had 10 walks and nine hits off five Zephyr pitchers. Against Red Wing, Loughlin threw a five-hitter with 12 strikeouts, Loss was 4-for-4 with two steals and three runs, and Neubeck 2-for-4 (double, two RBI’s).
Softball: Zephyrs win 3 of 4;
Laviano raps 8 straight hits
Emily Lopez pitched a 1-0 victory and Lauren Laviano had two straight 4-for-4 games, highlighting a 3-1 week by Mahtomedi (8-4) in softball. Lopez blanked Hastings in the first game of a double header Tuesday, a four-hitter with one walk and four strikeouts. Tory Nelson singled home the lone run in the seventh. Chloe Bromeland and Lopez split pitching duties the next three games. The Zephyrs lost game two at Hastings 9-5. Nelson, Laviano and Cadence Kurr had two hits each. The Zephyrs beat Hill-Murray 8-7 on Thursday despite being outhit 17-9. Laviano was 4-for-4 (double, three RBI’s), Claire Wirka 2-for-4 (RBI, two runs), and Erin Noel hit a two-run double. The Zephyrs rapped 22 hits in a 15-7 win over Henry Sibley (7-6) on Friday. Laviano, who’s hitting .523, was 4-for-4 (home run, double, three RBI’s), Nelson 4-for-5 (double, two runs, RBI) and Lily Johnson 3-for-3 (two runs, two RBI’s).
Boys golf: Zephyrs in 2nd place, show depth
The Mahtomedi boys golf team holds second place in the Metro East Conference behind St. Thomas Academy after a busy week. “This week we had five matches, and several different players did well,” reported coach Paul McGibbon on Saturday. The Zephyrs shot 154 and beat Simley and Sibley on Tuesday at Oneka Ridge with senior Grant Cegielski shooting 37. On Wednesday, Mahtomedi had a 313 for second place in the first day of the Battle of the Border tournament at Troy Burne, with senior Noah Schmidt shooting 74 and junior Carter Irvine shooting 76. On the second round Thursday they slipped to a 347 at White Eagle. On Friday, the Zephyrs won a dual over Hastings 149 to 169, led by senior Nick Gambeski and eighth-grader Jake Wilson, both with 36.
Boys lacrosse: Zephyrs split close games
The Mahtomedi Zephyrs broke even in two straight close games on the road last week. They beat Hill-Murray 8-6 on Friday, led by Levi Lemke with four goals and two assists. Caden Donahue was in goal. Owen Knapp scored twice and EJ Carpenter and Jackson Johnson once each. The Zephyrs (5-4) lost to Wayzata 13-11 on Saturday. Charpentier tallied five goals and made two assists. Lemke had four goals, and Knapp and Eric Buttke one each.
— Bruce Strand
