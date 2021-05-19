Boys lacrosse: Zephyrs thump Bears, Hastings
The Mahtomedi Zephyrs picked up two wins this week, beating White Bear Lake 12-2 there Monday and Hastings 14-5 Wednesday at home. The Zephyrs are 7-4. Offensive leaders in both games were Levi Lemke with five goals against the Bears (2-3) and six against Hastings (4-3), and E.J. Charpentier with four against the Bears and five against Hastings, along with two assists in both games.
Boys track: Zephyrs 5th in MEC meet
The Mahtomedi boys placed fifth of nine teams in the Metro East Conference mid-season meet on Thursday, May 6. Host school Henry Sibley was champion. Top Zephyr scorer was Kole McKeown, who won the 300 hurdles (42.21) and triple jump (40-5) and took second in the 110 hurdles (16.84). Jacob Schetinski was second in shot put (43-0) and fifth in discus (104-7). Placing third were Jonah McCormick in 110 hurdles (17.42) and Wyatt Siess in pole vault (9-0). Lucas Granec placed fourth in the 800 run (2:13.07) with a personal best by 10 seconds. The 4x400 and 4x800 relays both placed third.
Girls golf: Zephyrs finish 5-2 in conference
The Mahtomedi girls finished 5-2 in Metro East Conference dual meets for third place. The conference season will conclude with the conference meet Thursday, May 20, and Highland National Golf Course. The Zephyrs lost a close match to first place Simley 167 to 175 in their final dual meet. At that meet, they honored seniors Maddie Simon, Carley Pakonen and Kayla Meslow.
Boys golf: Zephyrs hold 2nd place
Mahtomedi won two Metro East Conference meets last week and continued to hold second place behind St. Thomas Academy, going into the full conference tournament Wednesday, May 19, at Keller. The Zephyrs beat Tartan 154 to 169 on Tuesday at The Royal. Low scorers were senior Noah Schmidt and eighth-grader Jacob Wilson, each with two-over-par 37. On Thursday the Zephyrs shot 154 to beat Sibley and South St. Paul. Low scorers were senior Nick Gambeski and eighth-grader Riley McGrane, each with one-over-par 37. Season leaders in stroke average are Wilson with 76 and McGrane with 77.
Girls lacrosse: Zephyrs nab 2 wins
Mahtomedi nipped Hill-Murray 10-9 there Saturday after cruising against Simley 15-4 at home Thursday. The Zephyrs are 7-2 overall and 4-1 in the Metro East for second place. Against Hill-Murray, Samantha Burns and McKenna Cunnington notched three goals each and Ellie Donovan two. Olivia Boxmeyer made nine saves.
Baseball: Zephyrs have 1-2 week
Mahtomedi is 10-5 after losing at home last week to first-place Hill-Murray 6-3 Wednesday and Eastview 5-3 Saturday while beating Hastings 4-1 there Friday. Luke Loughlin held Hastings to four hits and one walk, striking out five. Tony Neubeck blasted a two-run homer, Ethan Loss and Kyle Oswald each had two hits, and Loughlin and Sean Doggett had RBI hits. Eastview (9-7) scored three in the seventh off reliever Wyatt Miller. Each team had just four hits. Oswald was 2-for-2 (walk, RBI). Neubeck threw six solid innings (two runs, six strikeouts). In the Metro East, Hill-Murray is 11-3, Mahtomedi 9-4, St. Thomas Academy 8-5 and Hastings 8-6 for the top four slots.
Softball: Crimson, North top Zephyrs
Mahtomedi lost twice last week and had their next two games canceled. Maple Grove (11-3) scored nine runs in the first inning and beat the Zephyrs 14-9 on Monday, with 17 hits against Chloe Bromeland and Emily Lopez. Erin Noel was 3-for-4 and Oliva VanHout 2-for-4 for the Zephyrs. North St. Paul (11-4) nipped the Zephyrs 5-4 Tuesday. Lily Johnson was 3-for-4 (double, two RBIs) and Noel 2-for-4. Bromeland and North’s Madelyn Anthony pitched the distance. Anthony ripped two doubles and knocked in two runs.
Tennis: Zephyrs cap perfect Metro East season
The Mahtomedi tennis team, ranked No. 7 in Class 2A, completed a clean sweep of Metro East Conference matches with a 7-0 win over Tartan last Tuesday. The Zephyrs were 8-0 in conference, and every match was 7-0. Also last week, the Zephyrs lost to No. 8 Rochester Mayo and No. 10 Rochester Century, each 4-3, in Rochester on Monday. They were missing a No. 1 doubles player in both matches. Against Mayo, their No. 2 singles player was ahead 6-2, 2-1 when he had to forfeit due to cramps. The Zephyrs are 15-5 overall, also losing to the No. 1, 2, and 6 ranked teams. They are slated to finish the regular season Wednesday, May 19, against White Bear Lake, at White Bear Yacht Club.
