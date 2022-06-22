Three Mahtomedi softball players got all-conference honors after the Zephyrs posted a 9-12 record, including 7-6 in the Metro East Conference.
They are Chloe Bromeland, senior pitcher; Olivia Van Hout, senior center fielder; and Victoria Nelson, sophomore third baseman. Nelson, who batted .410 with two homers, two triples, seven doubles, 24 runs and 15 RBI’s, was named team offensive MVP. Bromeliad had a 5-2 record and led with 69 2/3 innings. Van Hout batted .444 with three homers and 21 RBI’s.
Also hitting over .300 were Emily Lopez (.357), Allison Kosel (.342) and Erin Noel (.333). Noel had 16 RBI’s.
Named defensive MVP was senior catcher Lilly Johnson. Named most improved was freshman Clara Loss.
