The Mahtomedi boys hockey team got special recognition from the Star-Tribune at the paper’s All-Metro Sports Awards program Wednesday evening at Target Center.

Among all the state champion teams in all the sports, the Mahtomedi skaters were chosen as Team of the Year, in recognition of the Zephyrs remarkable back-to-back upsets of the top two ranked teams for the Class A crown at Xcel Energy Center in March.

