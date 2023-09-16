The Mahtomedi Zephyrs Hall of Fame inducted three new members at halftime of the football team’s opener Sept. 1. Two were stars on the 1994 state Class A champion track team, the other a future all-Big Ten lineman.
Travis Kluegel (1994 graduate) was state champ in 300 intermediate hurdles (40.09 seconds) and was part of the 4x100 champion team. As a junior he made all-state in the sprint medley. All-conference four times in track and three times in soccer, Kluegel went on Cornell University in the Ivy League, where he was co-captain and got the Big Red’s top sprinter award in 1998. Kluegel is an executive with Benesch, a civil engineering firm in Chicago.
Walter “Chip” Malmstrom (1995 graduate) was 1994 state pole vault champion with 15 feet, 3 inches, still the school record, and part of the gold medal 4x100 relay, then was pole vault runner-up in 1995. He collected eight conference titles and was twice a four-event state qualifier, also playing football. He went on to the University of Kansas as a pole vaulter (personal best of 17-0) and decathlete. He is a high school PE teacher and track coach in Missouri.
Tommy Olson (2011 graduate) was a four-year starter on the Zephyr offensive line, his accolades including AP all-state first team twice, Minnesota Preps player of the year, and two prep All-America lists. He also played baseball. With the Gophers, Olson played in 44 games, 26 as a starter, the last 17 at center on teams that excelled in rushing. He was team captain and All-Big Ten first team in 2014. Currently, Olson is a KFAN Radio personality on the PowerTrip program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.