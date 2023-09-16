The Mahtomedi Zephyrs Hall of Fame inducted three new members at halftime of the football team’s opener Sept. 1. Two were stars on the 1994 state Class A champion track team, the other a future all-Big Ten lineman. 

Travis Kluegel (1994 graduate) was state champ in 300 intermediate hurdles (40.09 seconds) and was part of the 4x100 champion team. As a junior he made all-state in the sprint medley. All-conference four times in track and three times in soccer, Kluegel went on Cornell University in the Ivy League, where he was co-captain and got the Big Red’s top sprinter award in 1998. Kluegel is an executive with Benesch, a civil engineering firm in Chicago.

