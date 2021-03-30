Abbey Bush, Mahtomedi sophomore, earned a sixth-place medal in the state Class AA gymnastics meet on Saturday, scoring a personal best 9.45 on uneven bars. “Abbey’s state bar routine was her best of the year,” coach Debbie Driscoll assessed. “Her most difficult skills are her giant one-half pirouette and her inward full dismount. The routine was clean and she stuck her dismount.”  Bush also placed 30th in vault with a 9.300 score. Mahtomedi senior Savanna Huber placed 14th on floor exercise with 9.45.

