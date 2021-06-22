Zephyr golfers place 7th at state

Mahtomedi golfers display the section trophy were (from left) Gambeski, Nolan Pratumwon, Grant Cegielski, Noah Schmidt, Riley McGrane, and Jacob Wilson

The Mahtomedi boys golf team placed seventh of eight teams in the Class AAA tournament on June 15-16 at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids. Team scoring was Maple Grove 584, Edina 600, Eastview 607, Farmington 609, Alexandria 613, Chaska 615, Mahtomedi 632, and Duluth East 670. Riley McGrane led the Zephyrs, placing 36th with 153. Jacob Wilson was 56th with 158, Grant Cegielski  was 67th with 161, Nicholas Gambeski and Nolan Pratumwon tied for 72nd with 163, and Noah Schmidt was 74th with 164. The Zephyrs were Section 4AAA champions and playing at state for the first time since 2012.

