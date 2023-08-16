Sophia

Sophia Peer is one of the returning standouts on the Zephyr soccer team that played in the state semifinals and finals at US Bank Stadium.

 Jon Namyst

It’s ready, set, sweat for Mahtomedi’s fall athletic teams as they started workouts for the 2023 season Monday. Following is a quick first look at the Zephyrs including their opening dates.

Mahtomedi girls soccer, the school’s most successful program with ten state championships, was state runner-up, with an 18-3 record, last season. Longtime coach David Wald has nine returning starters, including Star-Tribune all-metro picks Savannah Stockness and Sophia Peer. They’ll open with two games in Rochester Aug. 25-26.

