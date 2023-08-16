It’s ready, set, sweat for Mahtomedi’s fall athletic teams as they started workouts for the 2023 season Monday. Following is a quick first look at the Zephyrs including their opening dates.
Mahtomedi girls soccer, the school’s most successful program with ten state championships, was state runner-up, with an 18-3 record, last season. Longtime coach David Wald has nine returning starters, including Star-Tribune all-metro picks Savannah Stockness and Sophia Peer. They’ll open with two games in Rochester Aug. 25-26.
Zephyr football, coached by Dave Muetzel, was 10-2 last year, won the section and lost in the state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium, with mostly a senior team. Charlie Brandt will be a third-year starter at quarterback. The opener is Friday, Sept. 1, at home against Brained.
The boys soccer team, coached by Dominic Isaac, returns 10 starters from an 8-6-3 season, although their all-conference players graduated. They will open Aug. 24 at Duluth Denfeld.
Zephyr girls swimming, coached by Mike Goldman, was section runner-up and placed 12th at state in 2023. Leading the group of returning players is freshman Abigail Wright, who medaled at state in both sprints. They will open Aug. 24 at conference relays in Simley.
The tennis team will, as always, be the first to start, this Friday at Stillwater. There’s a new coach, Nathan Tretsven. The Zephyrs are perennial conference champions; they tied for first last year and were 13-7 overall. They have two players with state experience, Annika Munson and Kate Hoffman.
Zephyr volleyball was 25-7 last year with the program’s first state trip and first conference title. They’ll be mostly a new entity this year with Tia Schlundt their new coach and two starters back, Silvie Graetzer and Kaili Malvey. Opener is Aug. 24 at Cretin-Derham Hall.
The cross country teams, both coached by Jim Driscoll, open Sept. 1 at Rosemount. The girls were conference and section runners-up, while the boys place third in both, last year. Each returns four of their top seven, led by William Lieberman, Gabby Fox and Vanessa Rogosheske.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.