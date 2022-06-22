Mahtomedi lacrosse player Jack Myhre got all-metro and all-American recognition for the 2022 season. He’s one of six Zephyrs named all-Metro East Conference.
Myhre, senior defender, was included in US Lacrosse’s prep All-America team, was a Star-Tribune all-metro second team pick, and was a finalist for the Pioneer Press’s East Metro player of the year.
Zephyrs on the all-Metro East team are Myhre, senior goalie Caden Donahue, senior midfielder/faceoff specialist Owen Tacheny, and senior midfielder Jack Zell.
Honorable mention went to senior defender Dominic Rohrer, senior long-stick midfielder Josh Flores, and senior attacker Owen Knapp.
Named all-section were Myhre, Donahue, Tacheny, and Rohrer.
The Zephyrs were 11-5 overall and 4-1 in the Metro East, placing runner-up in both conference and Section 4.
They had very balanced scoring including Eric Buttke with 14 goals and 10 assists for 24 points, Zell 16-7-23, Oskar Magnusson 12-10-22, Knapp 13-8-21, Jackson Johnson 18-3-21, and Isaac Wendorff 16-3-19. Tachney won 177 of 220 face-offs. Donahue compiled a .650 save percentage and 5.92 goals-against-average.
