The Mahtomedi boys and girls basketball teams will both be in action Saturday and Sunday at the 32nd annual Pacesetter Sweet 16.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Mahtomedi boys and girls basketball teams will both be in action Saturday and Sunday at the 32nd annual Pacesetter Sweet 16.
Each Sweet 16 tournament features 16 of Minnesota’s best high school teams, four each from Class 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, competing for one title, at Clemens Field House at the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph.
The Zephyr boys, coached by Keith Newman, were 18-8 last season, and the Zephyr girls, coached by Erica Zizzo, were 19-8. The boys return all their starters, plus one who was injured last season. The girls return all but one of their starters. Unfortunately, four of the girls will be missing this weekend due to other commitments, said Zizzo.
All the teams will play two games each day. The Mahtomedi girls will open against St. Michael-Albertville (state Class 4A runner-up) on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. The Zephyr boys will open against Pequot Lakes (a Class 2A state qualifier) at 1:15 p.m.
High school coaches will not be coaching their teams at the Sweet 16. Sara Jesperson, who works with the Zephyrs on strength, conditioning, mental health and team bonding, will coach the girls. The Zephyr boys will be coached by Doug Underwood, one of the players’ fathers.
The Pacesetter Sweet 16 is billed as “the greatest gathering of Minnesota talent under one roof all year” by Pacesetter director Jeff McCarron.
Reigning state champions in the field are the Hopkins girls (Class 4A), Providence Academy girls (2A), Park Center boys (4A) and Hayfield boys (1A).The defending Sweet 16 champions are the Hopkins girls and Wayzata boys.
Hopkins and Mahtomedi are the only schools with both teams participating.
The girls pairings Saturday are St. Michael-Albertville vs. Mahtomedi, Minnehaha Academy vs. Underwood, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart vs. Minnetonka, and New Ulm vs. Stewartville, all 8:30 a.m,; and Hopkins vs. Mayer Lutheran, Jordan vs. Pequot Lakes, Eden Prairie vs. DeLaSalle and Providence Academy vs. Grand Meadow, all at 9:50 a.m.
Second round games are at 11:10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sunday game-times are 8:30, 9:50, 11:10 and 12:30.
The boys pairings Saturday are New Life Academy vs. Park Center, Mahtomedi vs. Pequot Lakes, Benilde-St. Margaret’s vs. Hayfield, and Hopkins vs. Caledonia, all at 1:50 a.m.; and Orono vs. Spring Grove, Minneapolis South vs. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, St. Thomas Academy vs. Wayzata and Cherry vs. Lake City, all at 3:10 p.m.
Second round games at 4:30 and 5:50. Sunday game times are 1:50, 3:10, 4:30, and 5:50.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
June 21 is the longest day of the year and official astronomical start of summer. There are many activities Minnesotans try to squeeze in during the few fleeting weeks of summer. What activity are you most excited about?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.