Five members of the Mahtomedi baseball team got all-conference honors after the Zephyrs won Metro East Conference and Section 4AAA championships, placed fifth in the state tournament, and posted 20-5 record including 15-1 in conference.
They are seniors Ethan Loss (outfield), Jordan Hull (outfield) and Quinn Walek (first base); and juniors Sam Garry (catcher) and Seth Nelson (pitcher/infield).
Getting honorable mentions were seniors Roan Appert (second base) and Kai Sather (designated hitter) and junior Tommy Muetzel (pitcher/infield).
Loss received the team MVP award. Hull was selected for the coaches state all-star series. Other awards went to Hull (top offensive player), Garry (top defensive player), Nelson (top rookie), Perry Johnson (best teammate) and Owen Affolter and Dominik McCollough (Coaches Award).
Statistic leaders were Walek with a .425 average, Garry with five homers and 27 RBI’s, Loss with 32 runs and 13 doubles, and Hull with 21 stolen bases.
Stat lines were as follows: Walek hit .425 (five doubles, triple, 23 RBI’s, 14 runs, 14 steals). Ethan Loss .422 (13 doubles, two triples, a homer, 19 RBI’s, 32 runs, 19 steals). Sather .411 (three homers, two doubles, 22 RBI’s, 18 runs). Roan Appert .411 (four doubles, 15 RBI’s, 23 runs), Billy Arlandson .385 (nine RBI’s, 10 runs), Hull .371 (nine doubles, triple, homer, 20 RBI’s, 21 runs, 21 steals), Nelson .369 (nine doubles, three homers, 17 RBI’s, 20 runs), Garry .367 (five homers, nine doubles, 27 RBI’s) and Ethan Felling .313 (two doubles, homer, 10 RBI’s).
Nelson was the No. 1 pitcher, throwing 47.7 innings, with a 5-3 record, 2.35 ERA ad 53 strikeouts. Muetzel pitched 28 innings, in 11 games, with a 4-0 record, 1.75 ERA and 18 strikeouts. Dom McCullough had a 2-2 record and 3.04 ERA in 25.3 innings with 23 strikeouts.
