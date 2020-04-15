Devin FitzPatrick, St. Cloud State University junior from Mahtomedi, was named to the National Wrestling Coaches Association DII Scholar All-American team. FitzPatrick charted an 18-1 record, capped by a regional championship at 165 pounds, and was ranked No. 2 in the nation. The national meet was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. To qualify for this award, the student athlete must also have at least a 3.4 cumulative grade average. FitzPatrick has a 67-12 career record with the Huskies. He placed sixth at nationals at 165 pounds in 2019.
