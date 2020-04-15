devin

Devin FitzPatrick

Devin FitzPatrick, St. Cloud State University junior from Mahtomedi, was named to the National Wrestling Coaches Association DII Scholar All-American team. FitzPatrick charted an 18-1 record, capped by a regional championship at 165 pounds, and was ranked No. 2 in the nation. The national meet was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. To qualify for this award, the student athlete must also have at least a 3.4 cumulative grade average. FitzPatrick has a 67-12 career record with the Huskies. He placed sixth at nationals at 165 pounds in 2019.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.