Emma Grothaus, junior from Mahtomedi on the Lehigh University basketball team in Pennsylvania, was named Most Valuable Player in the Patriot League tournament.
Lehigh (10-6) was the No. 4 seed but went 3-0 in the tournament, capped by a 64-54 win over Boston University. That got Lehigh into the NCAA Tournament, where they lost in the first round to West Virginia 77-53.
Grothaus, a 6-foot-3 forward, averaged 15 points and 10 rebounds in the tournament. For the season she averaged 11.4 points and 6.3 rebounds. She had 14 points and seven rebounds in the loss to West Virginia.
As a sophomore, she averaged 10.2 points and six rebounds.
Grothaus holds Mahtomedi records with 1,890 points, 1,061 rebounds and 196 blocked shots.
