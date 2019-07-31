Five boats from White Bear Yacht Club competed in the 79th annual Inland Lakes Yacht Association X-Class Championships, the premier youth sailing event in the state, last week at Minnetonka Yacht Club.
Owen Harrod, 15, led the WBYC group, placing seventh among 60 boats in the Senior Fleet (age 14-15-16). With Josie Guidinger as his crew, Harrod finished 12th, 6th, 15th and 10th in races Wednesday through Friday.
“I wanted to get top five, but seventh was still a good finish for me since there were more boats this year in senior fleet,” reflected Harrod, who placed eighth of 45 last year.
“Owen sailed fast, he concentrated, and he stuck to his procedure,” said Kate Cox, the YBYC coach about the club’s top young sailor.
Patrick Levins, 14, placed a strong 16th in his first Senior Fleet competition. His crew was Robbie Dresen.
“Patrick has been sailing every day this summer in all types of boats. He has really improved,” Cox said.
Hank Seum placed 33rd and Kennedy Kruse 59th in the Senior Fleet, while Landon Kruse placed 34th of 54 boats in the Junior Fleet, which is 13 and below.
X-Boat is a 16-foot, pointed bow, center-board boat, designed for beginning sailors and racers.
The champions were Ellie Harned of Pine Lake, WI, in the Senior Fleet, and Jack Steiner, also of Pine Lake, in the Junior Fleet.
The regatta was supposed to conclude Saturday but that day’s races were canceled due to no wind.
