J.P. Johnson, Mahtomedi junior wrestler, closed a stellar junior season with a third-place finish in Class 2A at the state tournament on Friday and Saturday.
Johnson, wrestling at 220 pounds, beat Carter Geerts of Byron 2-1, lost to Gavin Nelson of Simley by pin in 1:54, then won four consolation matches to earn the bronze.
He beat Ray Saice of Minneapolis South by pin in 1:46, Ashton Condon of Watertown-Mayer 3-1, Max Olson of Fairmont/Martin County West by pin in 3:22, and, in the third-place match, Sam Dioszeghy of Mound-Westonka 10-4.
Johnson qualified for state as runner-up behind Nelson, who captured the state championship.
Evan McGuire, freshman at 145, lost to Maxwell Petersen of Byron by pin in 1:43, and to Kaleb Lochner of Zumbrota-Mazeppa 6-0. He finished 31-13.
Max Rice, junior at 285, lost to Sergio Altamirano of Minneapolis South 14-4 and didn’t get a wrestle-back. He finished 27-15.
