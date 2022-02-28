Wrestling: Zephyrs’ Johnson, McGuire, Rice advance to state

Mahtomedi will have three wrestlers in the state tournament as JP Johnson, Evan McGuire and Max Rice each placed second in Section 4AA on Saturday at Chisago Lakes.
The meet was dominated by No. 1 ranked Simley, which had 11 of the 14 champions.
“We wrestled extremely well in a tough Section 4AA tournament,” coach Matt Oswald said. “We have three state qualifiers, and nine wrestlers placed in the section.”
McGuire (31-11), a freshman at 145 pounds, reached finals with a bye, a pin, and a 6-4 semi-final win over St. Croix Lutheran’s Maximilian Berg (40-4). He lost to Simley’s No. 3 ranked Kaiden Schrandt (41-7) in the finals 13-4.
Johnson (30-3), a junior at 220 pounds, advanced with two bye’s, then pinned Como Park’s Justus DeLoach (9-1) in 1:10 in the semifinals. He lost in the finals to Simley’s No. 1 ranked Gavin Nelson (47-2) by tech fall 18-3.
Rice (27-14), a junior at 285 pounds, advanced with a bye, 5-0 win over Simley’s Brandon Kropuenske, and a semifinal pin of North Branch’s Jackson Marcussen in 2:19. Como Park’s Aaron Adekplovi beat him 18-1 in the finals.
The individual state tournaments will be held Friday and Saturday at Xcel Energy center, after team competition on Thursday.
Hayden Schaefer (31-16), a junior, placed third at 152. He was 4-2 with one pin, capped by a 5-3 third-place win over Como Park’s Veahree Shar.
Emmett Poppelman (31-13), a junior, placed third at 195, going 3-2 with three pins. He pinned South St. Paul’s Andrew Bork in 1:33 in the third-place match, and got pinned in a true-second by Chisago Lakes’ Logan Bender.
Aidan Carlson (21-17), eighth-grader, was 2-2 with one pin and placed fourth at 106. Lucas Monteiro (14-25), a junior, was 2-2 with two pins and placed fourth at 120. Billy Arlandson (28-16), a senior, was 2-2 with two pins and placed fourth at 182. Jonathan Harvey (13-22), a senior, was 4-2 with three pins and placed fifth at 170.
