Wrestling: Zephyrs have one champ, five placers at Bluejacket

Mahtomedi had one champion, JP Johnson, and five placers in a Cambridge-Isanti tournament Saturday. They placed seventh among eight teams.
Johnson (15-1) was 220-pound champ with a bye and two pins. Emmett Poppelman (10-6) was second at 195 with a 3-1 record and two pins, getting pinned in the finals. Max Rice (12-8) was second at 285 as he pinned two opponents, then got pinned in the finals.
Hayden Schaefer (12-9) placed third at 152 with a 3-1 record and two pins. Billy Arlandson (11-7) took fourth at 182.
Coach Matt Oswald noted that 11 of 13 place winners in varsity and JV were football players: “It’s good to see multi-sports athletes become better athletes and competitors through wrestling.”
