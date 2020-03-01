The last of the outstanding FitzPatrick brothers in Mahtomedi wrestling got something for all of them in his final prep match — a state championship.
“It’s great to go out with a bang,” said Brice FitzPatrick after pinning his finals opponent for the Class AA 160-pound title Saturday evening. “This means a lot. It feels good to get at least one state title for our family.”
Devin, Jake and Brice Fitpatrick logged well over 400 wins for the Zephyrs along with multiple podium finishes at state tournaments. Brice, who placed fourth at 138 last year, was determined to complete the job his final prep season before rejoining his brothers on the St. Cloud State team next year.
Devin was winning a region title Saturday in Sioux Falls to earn a trip to Division II nationals. Jake, sidelined with a shoulder injury, was at the Xcek Center to root for Brice.
“Brice has been on a mission all season to win a state title and he didn’t care who was in his bracket,” coach Matt Oswald said. “He wanted to finish it off on top for himself and his brothers and he just went out and did it. This is so good for his family and for our program.”
FitzPatrick went 43-1 this year and had 166 career wins. He is the third state champion from Mahtomedi.
“He’s been a great leader for the program and one of the hardest-working kids I’ve every had,” Oswald said.
In the finals at Xcel Energy Center, FitzPatrick took control from the start and pinned Miles Fitzgerald of Fairmont/Martin County West in 3:18 with a half-nelson.
“My goal to show him right way that I was going to be on top,” FitzPatrick said. “I didn’t want to let him think he had a chance … Once I sunk that half-nelson on him I knew he was done.”
Ranked No. 2 by The Guillotine, and seeded second at state, FitzPatrick pinned Keegan Lemke of Glencoe/Lester Prairie in 1:38 in the first round with a headlock, beat Connor Thorsten of Foley, 8-4, and pinned top-ranked Adam Sylvester of Totino-Grace in 1:32 in the semifinals. He shot to Sylvester’s ankles, picked him up and set him on his shoulders.
FitzPatrick made a huge jump from wrestling 138 last year to 160 this year.
“I thought last year I could be a state champ. I wound up fourth and finished 39-11. Most of the losses were from cutting too much weight. I decided not to cut weight this year. I gained 20 pounds. Instead of taking the summer off I lifted (weights).”
Wrestling the bigger guys meant a different style (“It’s harder to finish shots because the guys are so much stronger”) but he became a better wrestler at 160, he said, due to his technical skills.
Reid Lawrence, Mahtomedi’s other senior leader, also earned a podium finish in his final meet, placing sixth at 152 pounds. He won his first-round match and finished 3-3 at state and 41-6 for the season.
“Reid was very excited to place at state,” Oswald said. “He has been battling a little illness which made it harder.”
Three other Zephyr state qualifiers didn’t get a win at state — seniors Hunter Wilsey and Nate Kujawa and freshman JP Johnson.
How Zephyrs fared
152—Reid Lawrence (41-6) — pinned Brayden Jones, Grand Rapids, 3:32; lost to Joe Stucky, PEM, 6-5; beat Jordan Summers, DGF, 3-2 Lawrence beat Seth Anderson, MOWE, 7-2; lost to Jack Fudge, Perham, 8-0; lost to Cale Luthens, Hutchinson, 6-5 … 6th place
160—Brice FitzPatrick (43-1) champion, senior, ranked No. 2 —pinned Keegan Lemke, GLP, 1:38; beat Connor Thorsten, Foley, 8-4; pinned Adam Sylvester, Totino-Grace, 1:32; pinned Miles Fitzgerald, Fairmont/Martin County West, 3:18 … 1st place
170 — Hunter Wilsey (28-16) — lost to Gavin Nelson, Simley, 10-2; lost to Brody Run, TCU, 13-8
182—Nate Kujawa (36-10) — lost to Dalton Rose, Minnehaha, 12-2; lost to Jagger Greenwood, Hibbing, 10-3
220 — JP Johnson (27-15) — pinned by Cody Kurth, Hutchinson, 3:50
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.