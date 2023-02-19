Mahtomedi has a final 12-21 record in dual meets after defeated North Branch 43-36 and losing to unbeaten champion Simley 73-3 on Saturday in Section 4AA at Simley. The section individuals tournament will be held next Saturday at North Branch.
Mahtomedi 43, North Branch 36
- 106 - Jack Baker (North Branch) pin Mac Schultz 1:20
- 113 - Aidan Carlson (Mahtomedi) maj dec Aiden Schwartz 12-1
- 120 - Ethan Kester (North Branch) pin Shelby McFetridge 3:11
- 126 - Colin Duvall (North Branch) pin Owen Eigen 3:52
- 132 - Michael Thao (North Branch) pin Aidan Boex 2:15
- 138 - Samuel White (Mahtomedi) pin Ekin Lor 1:52
- 145 - Alex Lavalle (Mahtomedi) dec Joseph Krenz 4-3
- 152 - Max Faust (Mahtomedi) pin Jacobey Herman 5:14
- 160 - Emmit Hansen (North Branch) pin Jacob Kalimu :54
- 170 - Hayden Schaefer (Mahtomedi) pin Parker Deniger 0:57
- 182 - Evan McGuire (Mahtomedi) pin Isaak Teeselink :22
- 195 - Zach Halverson (Mahtomedi) pin Leonardo Santos 1:46
- 220 - Karson Gariepy (North Branch) won by forfeit
- 285 - Max Rice (Mahtomedi) pin Moses Ochoa 3:05
- 106 - Charlie Raymond (Simley) pin Mac Schultz :31
- 113 - Austin Grzywinski (Simley) pin Aidan Carlson 1:43
- 120 - Jake Kos (Simley) pin Shelby McFetridge :34
- 126 - Brandon Morvari (Simley) pin Owen Eigen :49
- 132 - James Salas (Simley) pin Aidan Boex 1:15
- 138 - Kaiden Schrandt (Simley) pin Samuel White 1:29
- 145 - Derrick Dohmen (Simley) maj dec Alex Lavalle 13-4
- 152 - Cash Raymond (Simley) pin Max Faust 1:05
- 160 - Vristol Short (Simley) pin Jacob Kalimu :18
- 170 - Danny Martin (Simley) dec Hayden Schaefer 3-1
- 182 - Travis Smith (Simley) pin Evan McGuire 4:14
- 195 - Lano Oduwaiye (Simley) pin Zach Halverson :26
- 220 - Gavin Nelson (Simley) won by forfeit
- 285 - Max Rice (Mahtomedi) dec Brandon Kropuenske 4-2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.