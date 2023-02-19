Mahtomedi has a final 12-21 record in dual meets after defeated North Branch 43-36 and losing to unbeaten champion Simley 73-3 on Saturday in Section 4AA at Simley. The section individuals tournament will be held next Saturday at North Branch.

Mahtomedi 43, North Branch 36

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.