Mahtomedi reached the second round of the Section 4AA wrestling tournament Saturday, defeating Chisago Lakes 48-27 in the quarterfinals. The Zephyrs, hosting the tournament, lost to St. Paul Washington Technology Magnet 48-29 in the semifinals and finished 11-14.
Mahtomedi 48, Chisago Lakes 27
106 — Hayden Schaefer (M) pinned Riley Palmer :48
113 — Evan McGuire (M) won by forfeit
120 — Ethan Carlson (M) pinned Franklin Stark 1:03
126 — Hunter Wilsey (M) pinned Andrew Novack 4:52
132 — Hayden Trupe (CL) won by forfeit
138 — Landen Bender (CL) won by forfeit
145 — Nolan Huffman (CL) pinned Blake Fedie 3:40
152 — Reid Lawrence (M) pinned Charlie Schumacher 1:46
160 — Double forfeit
170 — Bryce FitzPatrick (M) won by forfeit
182 — Austin Siefert (CL) dec Ian Wilsey 10-8
195 — Nate Kujawa (M) won by forfeit
220 — JP Johnson (M) pinned Chuck Gilman :43
285 — Connor Bleymeyer (CL) pinned Max Rice :39
St. Paul Washington Technology Magnet 48, Mahtomedi 29
106 — Muajtsim Lee (S) dec Hayden Schaefer 10-6
113 — Doh Han (S) pinned Evan McGuire :56
120 — Baw Mu Htoo (S) dec Ethan Carlson 16-15
126 — Hunter Wilsey (M) tech fall Kler Kue Soe 16-0
132 — Mocko Nah (S) won by forfeit
138 — Ler Say (S) won by forfeit
145 — Eh Klu Say (S) pinned Blake Fedie :58
152 — Reid Lawrence (M) pinned Soe Htoo :25
160 — Bryce FitzPatrick (M) pinned Sehrab Zakhil :33
170 — Kaw Hser Htoo (S) won by forfeit
182 — Nate Kujawa (M) pinned Eh Ku Ku :49
195 — Shalen Woods (S) pinned Emmet Poppelman :34
220 — JP Johnson (M) pinned Brong Lee 1:39
285 — Jaylin Grasty (S) pinned Max Rice :54
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.