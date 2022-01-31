Matt Sloan reached the 150-win plateau and won a tournament championship, highlighting the White Bear Lake wrestling team’s week. The Bears (11-11) lost to Stillwater, Park, and Cambridge-Isanti in a home quad on Friday, and placed fifth of 17 teams in a South St. Paul tournament on Saturday. The Bears had entrants at nine weights at SSP and were open at five weights due to “continued sickness, injuries, and other circumstances,” coach Craig Nasvik noted. Sloan, senior at 195 pounds, was 3-0 in the quad, and 3-0 in the tournament. Tyler Brock was runner-up at 138 pounds. Porter Drost placed fourth at 126, Isaac Kolstad fifth at 132, Noah Ludwig sixth at 106, Jackson Halko sixth at 170, Tate Bosman seventh at 220, and Joe Volk seventh at 182.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.