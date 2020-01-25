A slew of quick pins helped the Mahtomedi wrestlers pick up two victories at home Thursday evening, over Tartan 42-41 and St. Thomas Academy 48-30. The Zephyrs are 7-12 overall. The Zephyrs had 13 pin, 11 of those in the first period, and nine of those in the first minute.
Mahtomedi 42, Tartan 41
106 — Keiichi Kong (T) won by forfeit
113 — Landon Arends (T) pinned Hayden Schaefer 1:05
120 — Anthony Recchio (T) tech fall Ethan Carlson 18-2
126 — Hunter Wilsey (M) pinned Jose Jaurides 2:11
132 — Caleb LaFromboise (T) won by forfeit
138 — Zach Dox (T) pinned Palmer Emery 2:47
145 — Asante` Byakweli (T) won by forfeit
152 — Reid Lawrence (M) pinned Brandon Mohrland :56
160 — Bryce FitzPatrick (M) won by forfeit
170 — Ian Wilsey (M) pinned Blake Sweeney :32
182 — Nate Kujawa (M) pinned Leon Porter :44
195 — Emmet Poppelman (M) pinned Savion Belfrey :17
220 — JP Johnson (M) pinned Alex Johnson :47
285 — Devin Powe (T) pinned Max Rice 3:44
Mahtomedi 48, St. Thomas Academy 30
106 — Thomas Holmquist (S) pinned Hayden Schaefer 3:19
113 — Colton Zwiefel (S) won by forfeit
120 — Ethan Carlson (M) pinned Liam Connor :10
132 — Hunter Wilsey (M) pinned Daniel Creamer 2:01
138 — Jack Springer (S) pinned Palmer Emery 3:03
145 — Jacob Draxler (S) won by forfeit
152 — Reid Lawrence (M) pinned Vincent Mueller 1:26
160 — Bryce FitzPatrick (M) pinned Jake Borman :16
170 — Ian Wilsey (M) pinned Jackson Cercioglu :23
182 — Nate Kujawa (M) pinned John Berdusco :30
195 — Emmet Poppelman (M) pinned Gabriel Grady 1:13
220 — JP Johnson (M) pinned Devin Klein 2:39
285 — Leo Bluhm (S) pinned Max Rice 1:23
