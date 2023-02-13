Shelby McFetridge, Mahtomedi sophomore, will compete in the second annual state girls wrestling tournament after earning a silver medal in the section qualifier Saturday.
McFetridge, competing at 120 pounds, was runner-up among 13 contestants in the Section 3 and 4 tournament at Hastings.
McFetridge (12-3) was 3-1 with a pin and two decisions, including 4-3 over Gavyn Hanson of Hastings in the semifinals to clinch a state berth. She lost by pin to Stillwater’s Audrey Rogotzke in the finals.
Mahtomedi had two entrants. Nyx Swanberg was 1-2 (all pins) at 285, placing fourth of five entrants in her class.
The state girls competition is set for March 4 at Xcel Energy Center. The first-ever girls tournament, held at the same and time as the boys tournament, was held last year.
