Mahtomedi wrestlers won one of three matches at a Stillwater tournament on Saturday. The Zephyrs (4-11) lost to No. 3 ranked St. Michael-Albertville 61-13 and Faribault 51-27 while defeating Eatan 37-27. Reid Lawrence and Bryce FitzPatrick each won all three matches and JP Johnson won two of three.
St. Michael-Albertville 61, Mahtomedi 13
106 — Landon Robideau (S) won by forfeit
113 — Caleb Thoennes (S) pinned Hayden Schaefer 1:33
120 — Jed Wester (S) pinned Ethan Carlson :19
126 — Isaiah Mlsna (S) pinned Hunter Wilsey 3:05
132 — Travis Smith (S) pinned Owen Chow 2:31
138 — Cole Becker (S) pinned Palmer Emery :24
145 — Jared Dick (S) pinned Blake Fedie :33
152 — Reid Lawrence (M) dec Jonah Hayes 8-7
160 — Bryce FitzPatrick (M) majdec Hayden LeMonds 9-1
170 — Carl Leuer (S) dec Ian Wilsey 11-8
182 — Wyatt Lidberg (S) majdec Nate Kujawa 12-2
195 — Owen Vike (S) pinned Tony Kammerer 1:36
220 — JP Johnson (M) pinned Toby Dehn 3:37
285 — Luke Browning (S) won by forfeit
Mahtomedi 37, Eagan 27
106 — Thomas Krueger (E) pinned Hayden Schaefer 1:49
113 — Evan McGuire (M) pinned Nick Harper 5:37
120 — Ethan Carlson (M) pinned Kevin Dang 5:17
126 — double forfeit
132 — Hunter Wilsey (M) majdec Chase Ruocco 11-3
138 — Austin Kalina (E) dec Owen Chow 10-6
145 — Noah Kipp (E) pinned Palmer Emery 1:39
152 — Reid Lawrence (M) pinned Ty Gage 3:56
160 — Bryce FitzPatrick (M) pinned Noah Stejskal 1:06
170 — Ian Wilsey (M) injury default over Jaden Williams 1:41
182 — Nate Kujawa (M) dec Zach Jacobson 14-7
195 — Jack Kelley (E) pinned Tony Kammerer 2:25
220 — double forfeit
285 — Diego Villeda (E) pinned JP Johnson :44
Faribault 51, Mahtomedi 27
106 — JT Hausen (F) pinned Hayden Schaefer 1:25
113 — Tyler Boyd (F) pinned Evan McGuire 1:37
120 — Isaac Yetzer (F) techfall Ethan Carlson 15-0
126 — Gael Ramirez (F) pinned Hunter Wilsey 3:37
132 — DJ Saunders (F) pinned Owen Chow :23
138 — Riley Stoltz (F) pinned Palmer Emery :16
145 — Alex Hoy (F) won by forfeit
152 — Reid Lawrence (M) dec Bryce Nolen 8-6
160 — Bryce FitzPatrick (M) pinned George Soto :57
170 — Josh Oathoudt (F) majdec Ian Wilsey 12-0
182 — Nate Kujawa (M) pinned Marcos Ramirez 1:11
195 — Dylan Lippert (F) pinned Tony Kammerer 1:04
220 — JP Johnson (M) pinned Gabriel Shatskikh :23
285 — Max Rice (M) pinned Josh Lenway :29
