The Mahtomedi wrestlers opened the season at the Woodbury Duals on Saturday, defeating Spectrum 46-36 while losing to White Bear Lake 51-23 and Grand Meadow-Leroy-Ostrander-Southland 53-26. Evan McGuire at 182 pounds and Caleb Aflapki at 220 each pinned all three opponents. Hayden Schaefer notched a pin and two technical falls at 170 pounds.
White Bear Lake 51, Mahtomedi 23
106: Galvin Nathanson (W) pin Noah Kamrath 1:26
113: Aidan Carlson (M) forfeit
120: Isaac Kolstad (W) pin Shelby McFetridge :29
126: Christian Carlson (W) forfeit
132: Gabriel Kessel (W) pin Samuel White 1:20
138: Samuel Mortensen (W) dec Lucas Monteiro 6-3
145: Tyler Brock (W) pin Landon Pogreba :37
152: Porter Cleary (W) dec Alex Lavalle 6-1
160: Kesean Woods-Lipscomb (W) forfeit
170: Hayden Schaefer (M) tech fall Charlie Woodcock 16-1
182: Evan McGuire (M) pin Jackson Halko 1:44
195: Theodore Pax (W) pin Zach Halverson 2:09
220: Caleb Aflakpi (M) pin Ryen Kinde 2:09
285: Zachary Carnes (W) dec Max Rice 6-3
Mahtomedi 46, Spectrum 36
106: Noah Kamrath (M) maiden Kyce Villarreal 9-1
113: Aidan Carlson (M) forfeit
120: Shelby McFetridge (M) pin Teagan Erickson :42
132: Aiden Sund (S) pin Samuel White 4:40
138: Lucas Monteiro (M) forfeit
145: Jesse Farrell (S) pin Landon Pogreba 1:40
152: Addan Schmidt (S) pin Alex Lavalle :35
160: Micale Miltich (S) forfeit
170: Hayden Schaefer (M) pin Ethan Schmidt 2:28
182: Evan McGuire (M) pin Nate Jorgenson :44
195: Grayson Hepfl (S) pin Zach Halverson 1:03
220: Caleb Aflakpi (M) pin Henry Christopherson :45
285: Max Rice (M) forfeit
Grand Meadow-Leroy-Ostrander-Southland 53, Mahtomedi 26
106: Landen Juenger (G) pin Noah Kamrath 3:01
113: Aidan Carlson (M) over Parker Armagost 10-3
120: Cael Smith (G) pin Shelby McFetridge :36
126: Aiden Quintana (G) pin Henry Johnson :27
132: Timmy Hogfeldt (G) pin Samuel White 1:14
138: Cohen Wiste (G) pin Lucas Monteiro :21
145: Dalton Pischke (G) pin Landon Pogreba 2:22
152: Braxten Wiste (G) tech fall Alex Lavalle 15-0
160: Wyatt Krull (G) forfeit
170: Hayden Schaefer (M) tech fall Drake Payne 19-3
182: Evan McGuire (M) pin Ayden Stier 3:45
195: Rowan Sween (G) pin Zach Halverson 1:37
220: Caleb Aflakpi (M) pin Aaron Mork 2:47
285: Max Rice (M) pin Colten Gardner 4:07
