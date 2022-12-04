The Mahtomedi wrestlers opened the season at the Woodbury Duals on Saturday, defeating Spectrum 46-36 while losing to White Bear Lake 51-23 and Grand Meadow-Leroy-Ostrander-Southland 53-26. Evan McGuire at 182 pounds and Caleb Aflapki at 220 each pinned all three opponents. Hayden Schaefer notched a pin and two technical falls at 170 pounds.

White Bear Lake  51,  Mahtomedi 23

