The Mahtomedi wrestlers edged White Bear Lake 39-36 on Thursday evening while also losing to Andover 40-18.
Andover 64, Mahtomedi 18
106 — Brandon Board (A) pin Lucas Monteiro 1:01
113 — Brandon Seburg (A) won by forfeit
120 — Tyler Bertram (A) won by forfeit
126 — Alex Bultman (A) won by forfeit
132 — Hayden Schaefer (M) pin Alex Bultman 2:53
138 — Evan McGuire (M) pin Brady Strasser 1:24
145 — Jackson Armour (A) pin Palmer Emery 2:47
152 — Chase Patterson (A) won by forfeit
160 — Aidan Winter (A) pin Hunter Wood 1:21
170 — Ian Wilsey (M) pin Dominic Hoffman 4:26
182 — Nolan Israelson (A) maj dec Billy Arlandson 8-0
195 — Josh Surgenor (A) pin Emmet Poppelman :56
220 — Nate Beberg (A) pin JP Johnson 5:25
285 — Eric Sherer (A) pin Max Rice 1:35
Mahtomedi 39, White Bear Lake 36
106 — Isaac Kolstad (W) pin Lucas Monteiro 1:37
120 — Dov Nathanson (W) won by forfeit
126 — Ali Charif (W) won by forfeit
132 — Hayden Schaefer (M) pin Michael McCormack :15
138 — Evan McGuire (M) pin Tyler Brock 3:02
145 — Kesean Woods-Lipscomb (W) pin Palmer Emery :41
152 — Evan Eliasen (W) won by forfeit
160 — Hunter Wood (M) dec Tyler Brock 8-1
170 — Ian Wilsey (M) pin Jackson Halko :25
182 — Mathew Sloan (W]) pin Billy Arlandson 1:43
195 — Emmet Poppelman (M) pin Thomas Yoshida :53
220 — Max Rice (M) pin Theron Cartier :27
285 — JP Johnson (M) pin Dimitri Hatzis :38
