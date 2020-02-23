Mahtomedi will have five wrestlers in the state Class 2A tournament after three Zephyrs earned championships and two placed second in Section 4AA on Saturday at South St. Paul.
Reid Lawrence (38-3) was 152-pound champion. Lawrence, ranked No. 7, tech-falled North Branch’s Austin Sonnek 16-0 in 2:34 in the finals after advancing with two pins.
Bryce FitzPatrick (39-1) was 160-pound champion. FitzPatrick, ranked No. 2, won 10-6 in the finals over Cretin-Derham Hall’s Carey Vanier (29-8) after advancing with two bye’s and a 29-second pin.
J.P. Johnson (27-14) was 220-pound champion. Johnson reeled off three first-period pins, capped by a 35-second pin of St. Paul Humboldt’s Ryan Prisch in the finals.
Ian Wilsey (28-14) placed second at 170 pounds. Wilsey reached finals with a 13-second pin and a decision, then lost 8-0 to South St. Paul’s Quinn Christoffersen (24-1). Wilsey then won a true-second match over Cretin-Derham Hall’s Isaac Enriquez.
Nate Kujawa (36-8) placed second at 182 pounds. Kujawa, ranked No. 6, reached finals with two pins, lost to Chisago Lakes’ Austin Seifert (23-13) in the finals 9-6, then won a true-second match over South St. Paul’s Caleb Binman by pin in 1:04.
Hunter Wilsey (21-7) was 3-2 with three pins and placed third at 126. Ethan Carlson (10-22) was 3-2 and placed third at 120.
Hayden Schaefer (5-23) was 1-2 at 106. Evan McGuire (8-9) was 1-2 and placed fifth at 113. Max Rice (8-15) was 0-3 at 285.
The state individuals tournament will be held Friday and Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.