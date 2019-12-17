Mahtomedi had just five entrants but they had one champion, two runners-up, and a fourth- and fifth-place, at the 16-team Northfield Invitational on Saturday.
“Despite a few injuries and sickness, we had a successful day,” coach Matt Oswald said. “I was only able to enter five wrestlers but we were able to finish seventh in a strong field of 16 teams.”
Bryce FitzPatrick (12-0) stayed unbeaten and handed two opponents their first losses in capturing the 170-pound title with two first-minute pins and two decisions. He beat Lakeville South’s Jason Dukes (9-1) in the semifinals 9-5 and Faribault’s Josh Oathoudt (12-1) in the finals 7-3.
Reid Lawrence was runner-up at 160, losing in the finals to returning state champion Willie Bastyr of Lakeville South 9-6. Lawrence (10-1) advanced with a bye, pin, and 9-6 decision.
Nate Kujawa was runner-up at 182 pounds, losing in the finals to Thomas Frank of Lake City 7-5. Kujawa (9-2) advanced with two first-period pins.
Ian Wilsey (7-4), wrestling in the same 170-pound class as FitzPatrick, won two o four matches and placed fourth
JP Johnson (8-3), freshman varsity rookie, placed fifth at 220 with a loss and two pins. He pinned Lakeville South’s Carter Bertram in the fifth-place match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.