Mahtomedi split a pair of lopsided matches in a triangular Tuesday evening, posting a 60-21 win over North St. Paul and falling to perennial power Simley 64-12. It was a quick two matches with 12 bouts ending in first-period pins. Mahtomedi (3-9) will wrestle in a Stillwater tournament Saturday.
Mahtomedi 60, North St. Paul 21
106 — Cito Tuttle, N, pinned Hayden Schaefer 1:23
113 — Evan McGuire, M, pinned Daniel Paananen 1:25
120 — Billy Lee, N, dec Ethan Carlson 12-5
126 -- Avery Stutsman, N, won by forfeit
132: — Hunter Wilsey, M, pinned Alux Aguilar 2:50
138 — Owen Chow, M, pinned Donta` Mann :24
145 — Dontez Hubbard, N, pinned Blake Fedie :37
152 — Reid Lawrence, M, pinned Joseph Weiss :37
160 — Bryce FitzPatrick, M, pinned Adrian Rios-Wolfram :08
170 — Ian Wilsey, M, pinned Everett Moder 3:35
182 — Nate Kujawa, M, pinned Derek Staggs :14
195 — Tony Kammerer, M, won by forfeit
220 — Max Rice, M, won by forfeit
285 — JP Johnson, M, pinned Samuel Gaye 2:55
Simley 64, Mahtomedi 12
106 — Cash Raymond, S, pinned Hayden Schaefer :57
113 — Peyton Spychalla, S, won by forfeit
120 — Reid Nelson, S, pinned Ethan Carlson 2:30
126 — Kaiden Schrandt, S, won by forfeit
132 — Hunter Wilsey, M, pinned James Diaz 4:33
138 — Chase DeBlaere, S, tech fall Owen Chow 22-7
145 — Ryan Sokol, S, won by forfeit
152 — Cael Berg, S, dec Reid Lawrence 9-5
160 — Bryce FitzPatrick, M, pinned Brent Holzem :36
170 — Landan Duval, S, majdec Nate Kujawa 11-1
182 — Nolan Wanzek, S, majdec Ian Wilsey 14-2
195 — Gavin Nelson, S, pinned Tony Kammerer 1:10
220 — Quayin Short, S, pinned Max Rice :45
285 — Bennett Tabor, S, pinned JP Johnson 1:18
