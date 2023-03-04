Evan McGuire fared the best of Mahtomedi’s five state tournaments entrants, placing fourth at 182 pounds in Class 2A on Friday and Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.

McGuire (41-9) lost to Caden O’Malley of Tri City United 10-6, beat Ryan Lexvold of  Zumbrota-Mazeppa 4-3, beat Brian Thilges of Mankato East 7-3, got forfeit from a Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato opponent, and lost to O’Malley again in the third-place match 8-2.

