Evan McGuire fared the best of Mahtomedi’s five state tournaments entrants, placing fourth at 182 pounds in Class 2A on Friday and Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.
McGuire (41-9) lost to Caden O’Malley of Tri City United 10-6, beat Ryan Lexvold of Zumbrota-Mazeppa 4-3, beat Brian Thilges of Mankato East 7-3, got forfeit from a Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato opponent, and lost to O’Malley again in the third-place match 8-2.
Hayden Schaefer (37-14), senior at 170, had one win, a 15-0 technical fall over Holt Larson of Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd/Montevideo. He then lost to Parker Adkins of Princeton 11-0 and Leo Siekman of Scott West 8-2.
Freshman Aidan Carlson (31-19) at 113 lost to Carter Young of Pierz 7-4 and to Vicente Lopez Marsh of Minneapolis 5-0.
Senior Max Rice (30-16) at 285 was pinned by Sam Dioszeghy of Mound-Westonka and Riley Peters of Pequot Lakes/Pelican Rapids.
Mahtomedi’s first girls state entrant, sophomore 120-pounder Shelby McFetridge (12-5), was pinned by the eventual champion, Annabelle Petsinger of New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva in 36 seconds, then lost to Mora’s Nora Houglum 4-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.