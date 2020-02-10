The White Bear Lake wrestlers lost their conference finale to Mounds View 56-21 at home Thursday evening, then beat Rochester Century 66-15 and Edina 63-15 at home Friday evening.
The triangular Friday was also Senior Night, honoring the team’s 12 seniors. One of them, Dysin Strate, used the occasion to formally sign a letter of intent with Dubuque (IA).
The Bears finished 4-4 in the Suburban East and will take an 11-9-1 overall record into Section 4AAA on Friday at Mounds View.
Winning against Mounds View were Tyler Brock (pin) at 120, Josh Powell at 132, Sean Woods-Lipscomb (5-3 in OT) at 138, Jack Longfellow at 152 and Matt Sloan at 182.
Winning twice Friday were Dov Nathanson at 106, Ali Charif at 113, Brock, Woods-Lipscomb at 138, Strate at 145, Sloan, and Luke Prokosch at 285.
Sloan, a sophomore, passed the 50-win marker for his career.
