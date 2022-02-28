Matt Sloan will cap his glittering prep career at White Bear Lake with another state wrestling tournament appearance, and will be joined there by Bear teammate Porter Drost.
Drost, a junior who was 126-pound champion in the Section 4AAA tournament Saturday at Stillwater, and Sloan, runner-up at 195 pounds, will compete Friday and Saturday at Xcel Energy center.
“Matt will make his fourth trip to state. He took sixth last year and will have high goals. Porter was a surprise. He beat a No. 1 seed,” coach Craig Nasvik said.
Three Bears placed third, two placed fourth, and two placed fifth.
“Our goal every year is the same, to be at our best at the end of the year,” Nasvik said. “We wrestled the best we have all year today, and it showed.”
Drost (17-9), a junior, opened with a 7-3 win over Stillwater 8th-grader Brody Urbanski, then edged top-seeded Tartan senior Anthony Recchio (16-7) in the semifinals 4-3, with a takedown and two escapes.
In the finals, the match was stopped for several minutes as Drost strained his shoulder fighting off a pin in the first period. “He had his shoulder extended to a potentially dangerous situation and it had to be stopped,” Nasvik said. But Drost shook it off and eked out a 9-7 win over Irondale-Spring Lake Park senior Mathew Arens (23-20), getting three takedowns, an escape, and two-point near fall.
Asked if he surprised himself, he grinned, “Yes, I did.” He came into the meet with nine losses, although most of them, he said, were at 132 before he dropped to 126. This is Drost’s first year with the Bears after moving up from Iowa.
Sloan (42-3), also an all-conference football player and college prospect in both sports, will enter state with 163 career wins. One thing he hasn’t done is win a section title, placing second each year behind someone from perennial power Stillwater.
He had a bye, then pinned Centennial’s Cameron Bettinger in the semifinals, lost to Stillwater’s Antony Tuttle (40-4) in the title match 12-1, and pinned Mounds View’s Gavin Maxey in 3:26 in a true-second match.
Asked to reflect on his last season, Sloan chose to praise the Bears’ freshman group instead.
“There’s so much to say about this team. I love these guys. They are a second family,” he said. “If not for our freshmen, we would not have gotten as close as we did. The freshmen made wrestling practice more fun and we really needed them.”
Nasvik second that notion, pointing out that the section lineup had six freshmen, “the most we’ve ever had.” That included two making varsity debuts.
“This team never quit, and that’s not easy with all the freshmen we had,” Nasvik said. “Having that many is why we were (only) 15-14. That, and Covid hitting us in January. But all those kids got some great experience.”
Two ninth-graders placed third — Noah Ludwig (24-19), at 106, going 3-2 with two pins, winning the third-place match over Irondale-Spring Lake Park’s Ario Brinkman 7-4, and Isaac Kolstad (25-15), who was 2-2 with two pins at 113, including one over Mounds View’s Jack Hatton in the third-place match before getting pinned by Stillwater’s Dylan Dauffenbach in the true-second match.
Also placing third was junior Tyler Brock (20-12) at 145, who reached finals with two pins, then got pinned by Mounds View’s Apollo Ashby in the finals, and by Stillwater’s Otto Hanlon in the true-second.
Placing fourth were sophomore Dov Nathanson (12-10), who went 2-2 with one pin at 132, and junior Evan Eliasen (5-10) was 2-2 with two pins at 152.
Placing fifth were junior Imeleyo Stanton (5-8), going 2-2 with two pins at 170, and senior Theron Cartier (16-10), who was 3-2 with two pins at 285.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.