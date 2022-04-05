Matt Sloan collected his fourth all-Suburban East Conference award in wrestling and was joined on the honorable list by Christian Carlson and Isaac Kolstad.
Sloan, a senior at 195 and 220 pounds, qualified for state for the fourth time, finished the season 44-5, and had a 166-45 career record with 102 pins.
Carlson, a freshman at 120 pounds, had a 22-15 record. Kolstad, a freshman at 113 pounds, had a 25-15 record. Honorable mentions went to freshman Noah Ludwig (24-19), junior Porter Drost (17-11 and a state qualifier), junior Tyler Brock (20-12), junior Jackson Halko (15-21) and senior Theron Cartier (16-10).
Team awards, announced by coach Craig Nasvik, went to Sloan (MVP), Halko and Joe Volk (most improved), Porter Cleary (rookie of the year) and Ludwig (Tough Nut).
