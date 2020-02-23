Nick Kastner and Matt Sloan will represent White Bear Lake in the state wrestling tournament after placing first and second their respective cases at Section 4AAA on Saturday in Stillwater.
Kastner (23-19), a senior, went 3-0 at 220 pounds, all decisions. In the finals he won 9-3 over Stillwater junior Nick Dauffenbach (6-9).
“What a finish for him as a senior,” coach Craig Nasvik said. “This is one of those happenings that define why we do what we do. What an accomplishment for Nick, a lifetime memory.”
Sloan (39-8), a sophomore, qualified as a runner-up for the second time. He reached finals with two pins and got pinned in the finals by Stillwater’s Roman Rototzke in 2:24.
“Matt is currently ranked eighth, and all losses are to wrestlers ranked above him,”Nasvik noted. “This week will be fun, having two go to state.”
State individuals competition will be held Friday and Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.
Placing third were senior Joshua Powell (26-16) at 132 pounds and senior Monte Collins (29-16) at 160 pounds. Collins was 3-2 with three pins. He stuck Irondale’s Eric Braatsch in 1:01 for third place to earn a true-second match, where lost to Mounds View’s Brendan Dunagan 7-0. Powell was 3-2 and pinned Mounds View’s Quin Morgan in 1:02 in the third-place match.
Placing fifth were freshman Tyler Brock (23-14), who was 2-2 at 120 pounds; senior Dysin Strate (20-21), who was 1-2 at 145 pounds; senior Donovan Guest (15-24), who was 1-2 at 170 pounds.
