Matt Sloan will be White Bear Lake’s lone entrant in the state wrestling “final eight” tournament after placing second in the combined Section 3AAA/4AAA state qualifier on Saturday.
Sloan, a junior, pinned opponents from Highland Park and Hastings, each in the first period, to reach the 182-pound finals, where he was pinned by Stillwater’s No. 3 ranked Ryder Rogotzke, in the first period, in action at Stillwater.
The Bears had six wrestlers competing Saturday after they advanced by placing in the top four at Section 3AAA on Wednesday.
Under this year’s format modified due to COVID, the top four each each section advanced go a “super section,” or state qualifier, with the top two there advancing to the state tournament, which will have eight entrants in each weight class, rather than the usual 16.
Sloan (31-4), a state qualifier last year also, will compete in the Class AAA meet Thursday at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Theron Carter at 220 pounds and Dimitri Hatzis at 285 each had a 1-2 record Saturday. Hatzis lost 1-0 to Mounds View’s Nuh Misirli in the match to qualify for the third-place match.
Other Bears who got through Wednesday’s rounds were Christian Carlson at 113, Tyler Brock at 138 and Kasean Woods-Lipscomb at 145. Each was 0-2 Saturday.
