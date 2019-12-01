Matt Sloan was an individual champion and eight White Bear Lake wrestlers got on the podium as the Bears opened the season at the Turkey Tussle, a 16-team individual tournament at Minnetonka, on Saturday,
Sloan, a sophomore, went 5-0 at 182 pounds to earn a “Turkey Leg,” the award for champions in this event.
Dysin Strate went 4-1 and placed second at 152 pounds. Placing third was Josh Powell (3-2) at 132. Placing fourth were Sam Adair (4-1) at 126 and Monte Collins (4-1 ) at 160. Placing fifth was Donvan Guest (4-1) at 170. Placing eighth were Ty Schappach (2-3) at 138 and Nick Kastner (2-3) at 220.
“It was a good start for the wrestlers,” coach Craig Nasvik said. “The start if the season is always a major step to see where we are as a team so we can plan, work and execute and be at our best come February."
