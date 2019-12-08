White Bear Lake wrestlers had a 2-2-1 record in two outings this week.
In a conference quadrangular on Thursday evening at East Ridge, the Bears beat Roseville Area 49-25, lost to No. 2 ranked Stillwater 84-0, and defeated East Ridge 56-20. Winning matches against Roseville were Dov Nathanson (106), Donovan Guest (170, pin), Matt Sloan (182), Tommy Toshida (195, pin), and Nick Kastner (220, pin). Getting forfeit wins were Sean Woods LipsComb (138) and Tyler Schwappach (145). Winning against East Ridge were Nathanson, Ali Sharif (113), Tyler Brock (120), Preston Reilly (126), Schwappach, Guest, Sloan, Kastner and Tristen Hengton (285).
In a tournament Saturday at Woodbury, the Bears lost to the Grand Meadow-LeRoy-Ostrander-Southland co-op 42-28 and to Annandale-Maple Lake 51-22, then tied Mahtomedi 42-42. Winning against GMLOS were Sam Adair (120), Josh Powell (132), Sloan, Toshida, Kastner and Luke Prokosch (285). Winning against AML were Adair, Powell, Dysin Strate (152), Monte Collins (160), and Sloan. Against Mahtomedi, the Bears got pins by Brock, Woods-LipsComb, and forfeit wins for Nathanson, Adair, Powell, Strate and Prokosch.
The Bears will have their Takedown Cancer Night on Thursday hosting Woodbury and Cambridge-Isanti, benefitting the Randy Shaver cancer research fund with a silent auction and raffle. On Saturday the Bears will compete in a Brainerd tournament.
