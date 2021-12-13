Wrestling: Bears go 3-0 in home quad; three ‘place’ at tournament

The White Bear Lake wrestlers (4-2) won three dual meets Thursday in a home quadrangular, defeating Elk River 36-33, Roseville Area 48-24 and St Paul Central 57-12.
Winning all three matches were Noah Ludwig at 106, Isaac Kolstad at 113, Dov Nathanson at 138, Tyler Brock at 145 and Matt Sloan at 195. Going 2-1 were Gabe Kessel at 126 and Joe Volk at 182.
In the Brainerd Invitational on Friday and Saturday, Sloan (10-0 for the season) earned the 195-pound championship, Kolstad placed sixth at 113 and Evan Eliason eighth at 160. The Bears were limited to entrants in eight classes due illnesses and injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.