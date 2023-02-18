White Bear Lake’s dual meet season ended in the Section 4AAA semifinals on Friday evening with a loss to eventual champion Stillwater 66-6 at Mounds View. The Bears received a forfeit from Roseville Area, which pulled out due to skin infections, in the quarterfinals, and had a final 13-15 record.  The Bears won two decisions — by Isaac Kolstad, 5-4 over Joe Dauffenbach at 120 pounds, and by Porter Cleary, 8-4 over Kearan Urbanski at 145 pounds. Charlie Woodcock at 170 took a brief lead with a takedown in the final minute but Amrose Spaeth quickly reversed him and won 7-5. Stillwater collected seven pins and one forfeit. Next for the Bears is section individuals on Saturday, Feb. 25, at North St. Paul.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.