White Bear Lake wrestlers Christian Carlson and Isaac Kolstad will compete in the state tournament after earning their spots at the Section 4AAA tournament Saturday in Stillwater.
Carlson, a sophomore, was 126-pound champion, advancing to the finals with a 25-second pin and a 8-4 decision, then pinning Centennial’s Jaden Lilly in 1:39 in the title match. He will take a 35-15 record into state.
Kolstad, also a sophomore, was 120-pound runner-up. He reached finals with a bye and a first-period pin, got pinned by Stillwater’s Dylan Dauffenbach in the finals in 4:30, then pinned Irondale’s Arlo Brinkman in 1:20 in a true-second match. He’ll take a 32-14 record into state.
State individuals competition will be held Friday and Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.
Gabriel Kessel (32-20), a sophomore, placed third at 132 pounds. Kesean Woods-Lipscomb (27-17), a junior, placed third at 152. Placing fourth were Porter Cleary at 145, Charlie Woodcock at 170, and Zachary Carnes at 220. Jacob Halko was fifth at 182.
