White Bear Lake won one of three matches in a home quadrangular on Friday evening. The Bears lost to Centennial 44-30. The Bears collected four forfeits, gave up two forfeits. and won two decisions, by Isaac Kolstad 4-0 and Porter Cleary 7-6. Centennial won six of eight matches contested. Irondale beat the Bears 60-18. Kolstad, Jackson Halko and Matt Sloan won by pin. The Bears forfeited three weights. Irondale won eight of 11 matches contested. The Bears beat Mahtomedi 45-29. Kolstad, Gabe Kessel, Halko and Sloan had pins for the Bears and Noah Ludwig won 10-4. Each team forfeited four matches.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.