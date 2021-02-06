Matt Sloan reached the 100-win milestone with two pins as the White Bear Lake wrestlers split a home triangular Friday night, beating Elk River 41-34 and losing to Eagan 42-36.
Sloan, a junior wrestling at 182 pounds, pinned Eagan’s Jack Gilbertson in just 19 seconds for his 11th win this year and 100th of his career. He pinned his Elk River opponent in 2:30 for his 99th win.
The Bears (6-8) beat Elk River 41-34, with Dimitri Hatzis pinning John Losila in 3:59 at heavyweight to clinch it. The Bears also got pins from Isaac Kolstad at 106 and Sloan; a technical fall by Tyler Brock (16-1) at 138; and three forfeits.
Eagan beat the Bears 42-36, and this time Hatzis got pinned in the decisive match, by Diego Villeoa in 3:34. The Bears got pins from Kolstad at 105, Dov Nathanson at 120, Tyler Brock at 138, Kesean Lipscomb Woods at 145, and Sloan, plus one forfeit.
