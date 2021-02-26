White Bear Lake defeated East Ridge 58-21 at home Thursday evening. Getting pins for the Bears were Isaac Kolstad at 106 pounds, Christian Carlson at 113, Dov Nathanson at 120, Ali Charif at 126, and Charlie Woodcock at 152. Matt Sloan won 11-1 at 195. The Bears had four forfeit wins. In the earlier match, the Bears (7-15) lost to Woodbury.

