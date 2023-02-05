White Bear Lake placed third among nine teams in the Maple Grove tournament on Friday with 12 members placing second through fifth.
Runners-up in their weight classes were Isaac Kolstad at 120 and Kesean Lipscomb at 152. Placing third were Vin Nathanson at 106, Gabe Kissel at 132, and Porter Cleary at 145.
Placing fourth were Christian Carlson at 126, Charlie Woodstock at 170, Joe Volk at 195, Zach Barnes at 220 and Ryen Kinde at 285. Placing fifth were Levi Arvin at 160 and Jackson Halko at 182.
The Bears’ win leaders are Carlson (27-13 with 13 pins), Kolstad (23-12 with 13 pins), Kessel (23-16 with 13 pins), Barnes (22-16 with 12 pins) and Cleary (20-18 with 11 pins).
The Bears (8-12) will close the regular season with quad meets at home Tuesday (with Mahtomedi, Tartan and Centennial) and at Cambridge-Isanti on Thursday.
