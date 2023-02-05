White Bear Lake placed third among nine teams in the Maple Grove tournament on Friday with 12 members placing second through fifth.

Runners-up in their weight classes were Isaac Kolstad at 120 and Kesean Lipscomb at 152. Placing third were  Vin Nathanson at 106, Gabe Kissel at 132, and Porter Cleary at 145.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.